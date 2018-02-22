Best of South Sound awards set to be announced in March

The Olympian’s Best of South Sound awards will be announced at a Thurston County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in March.
The event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at Saint Martin’s University Marcus Pavilion in Lacey.
The Olympian has recognized Thurston County businesses with Best of South Sound designations for the past decade. Readers vote for their favorite business in more than 80 categories, including best bank, best real estate agent and best barista.
The cost to attend is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Best of South Sound finalists are able to register for $25 online through March 2. The cost of admission includes lunch. Reservations can be made at www.thurstonchamber.com.
Never miss a local story.
For more information, call the chamber at 360-357-3362.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments