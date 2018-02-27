Visitors pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Christian leaders said Tuesday that they will reopen the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem after Israeli officials suspended a plan to impose taxes on church properties in the holy city.
Visitors pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Christian leaders said Tuesday that they will reopen the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem after Israeli officials suspended a plan to impose taxes on church properties in the holy city. Mahmoud Illean AP Photo
Visitors pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Christian leaders said Tuesday that they will reopen the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem after Israeli officials suspended a plan to impose taxes on church properties in the holy city. Mahmoud Illean AP Photo

Business

Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopens post Jerusalem tax spat

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 11:16 PM

JERUSALEM

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem has reopened after Israeli officials suspended a plan to impose taxes on church properties in the holy city.

The famed church was opened early Wednesday after it was closed for three days to protest the Israeli tax plan.

The Jerusalem municipality had stressed its decision affected only commercial properties, such as hotels, restaurants and offices, and not houses of worship. It insisted other cities followed similar practices worldwide.

But it enraged religious leaders, who shuttered one of Christianity's most important holy sites ahead of the busy Easter season. The church is revered as the site where Jesus was crucified and resurrected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a professional team was being established to negotiate with church officials to "formulate a solution."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New Brewhouse on tap for downtown Olympia

View More Video