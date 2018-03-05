Automakers roll out new battery-powered cars at Geneva show

The undated image provided via the Jaguar Newsroom shows the Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicle which premiered on March 1, 2018. Global automakers are rolling out more production-ready electric vehicles at the Geneva International Motor Show as they try to challenge Tesla and get ahead of looming disruptive shifts in transportation toward lower-emission and autonomous vehicles. The carmakers will show off their wares during press days Monday evening through Wednesday; the show opens to the public on Thursday and runs through March 18. Jaguar via AP)