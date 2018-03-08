Here’s your chance to nominate someone for a Thurston County tourism award

Experience Olympia & Beyond, the area visitor and convention bureau, seeks nominations for its Thurston County tourism awards.
The organization is accepting nominations for community unity, tourism visionary and excellence in hospitality.
The “community unity” award is for “those who live out their belief in collaboration and regionalism, working to bring the communities of Thurston County together in the name of tourism,” according to a news release.
Nominations are open through Friday, March 23 and can be submitted online here. Winners will be announced at the VCB’s annual meeting on May 22 at Great Wolf Lodge.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
