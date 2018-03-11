Maple syrup season gets early start in parts of New England

In this March 7, 2018, photo, Doug Bragg of Bragg Farm Sugarhouse & Gift Shop in East Montpelier, Vt., tests the density, or sugar content, of maple syrup being boiled from sap. Maple syrup season started early this year in parts of New England. The head of the maple syrup makers association in Vermont said some producers have been producing a fair amount of syrup since mid-February. Historically the season has started later. Lisa Rathke AP Photo