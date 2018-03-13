Wyoming regulators face major backlog of drilling requests

State regulators face 10,000 applications for permits to drill for oil and gas in Wyoming, creating a backlog that would take five years to address.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday that Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Supervisor Mark Watson said a new policy is being introduced to address the long queue. Applications that are ready to be drilled will be prioritized, and the amount of time a permit to drill is valid will be changed.
Watson said that under current procedures, it would take about five years to clear the backlog without any new applications.
The state received 2,326 applications to drill in Campbell County in the last six months of 2017 compared to 644 over the same time period in 2015.
Comments