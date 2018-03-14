Wyoming House reconvenes for K-12, construction spending

The Wyoming House of Representatives is back in session to try to reach a deal on state construction and education spending.
Lawmakers agreed to a two-year state budget Saturday but representatives failed to agree with senators on two key topics — spending on K-12 education and new state construction projects.
It's a tricky problem as Wyoming faces a deficit amid weak state revenue from coal, oil and natural gas extraction.
The Legislature is able to meet longer than four weeks without holding a special session because it still has three days left over from last year.
After a three-day break to give Gov. Matt Mead time to review the budget bill, the House reconvened Wednesday night and immediately met in a closed session.
The Senate plans to reconvene Thursday afternoon.
