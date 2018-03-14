Business

Wyoming House reconvenes for K-12, construction spending

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 05:17 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

The Wyoming House of Representatives is back in session to try to reach a deal on state construction and education spending.

Lawmakers agreed to a two-year state budget Saturday but representatives failed to agree with senators on two key topics — spending on K-12 education and new state construction projects.

It's a tricky problem as Wyoming faces a deficit amid weak state revenue from coal, oil and natural gas extraction.

The Legislature is able to meet longer than four weeks without holding a special session because it still has three days left over from last year.

After a three-day break to give Gov. Matt Mead time to review the budget bill, the House reconvened Wednesday night and immediately met in a closed session.

The Senate plans to reconvene Thursday afternoon.

