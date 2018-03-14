Business

Virginia farm worker becomes buried in soybeans, dies

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 06:57 PM

AMELIA COURTHOUSE, Va.

Authorities say a Virginia farm worker was killed when he became buried in soybeans.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch cites an Amelia County Sheriff's Office release that says 30-year-old Dustin Lee Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said Arthur was wearing a safety harness and was tethered to the grain bin at the time. Amelia County's director of emergency management, Kent Emerson, says rescuers had to create a way to safely enter the bin before digging to find Arthur, who was found deceased.

Emerson said Arthur was killed as farm workers were unloading the grain bin into a container truck. Authorities said Arthur had been trying to free the flow of beans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New Brewhouse on tap for downtown Olympia

View More Video