Snow science: Crystal clues to climate change, watersheds

In this March 9, 2018 image taken from video, Marco Tedesco head researcher of Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory observes snowflakes on a metal card used to measure flakes in Phoenicia, N.Y. Researchers at Columbia University are visiting New York’s Catskill Mountains this winter to study details about how snowflakes fall and how they evolve once they settle on the ground. Michael Hill AP Photo