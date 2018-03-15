Ex-West Virginia executive sentenced for embezzlement

A former West Virginia lumber company executive has been sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for embezzling more than $800,000.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says 43-year-old James Matthew Miller was sentenced in federal court in Beckley on two counts of wire fraud. He also was ordered to pay full restitution.
Miller was his Beckley-based company's chief financial officer until September 2013.
Authorities say he issued payments to a sham vendor that never hauled or delivered logs and falsely inflated inventories to conceal it.
The vendor cashed or deposited the checks in his bank account, then gave Miller the money, minus a small amount.
