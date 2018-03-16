Bi-Lo and Harveys closing 30 stores in Carolinas

The owner of Bi-Lo and Harveys grocery stores is closing 30 underperforming stores in the Carolinas.
Media outlets reported that Southeastern Grocers said Thursday it will closed 19 stores in South Carolina and 11 in North Carolina.
Southeastern Grocers says it is voluntarily filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a restructuring. A total of 94 stores are being closed in seven southern states.
The company said it will continue to operate its other 582 successful stores.
Stores being closed in North Carolina include Black Mountain, Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Lincolnton, Morganton and Pineville.
Stores being closed in South Carolina include Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Clemson, Columbia, Greenville, Greenwood, Ladson, Mount Pleasant, Mullins, Newberry, North Charleston, Seneca, Spartanburg, St. Matthews, Summerville and Warrenton.
The exact closing dates have not been announced.
