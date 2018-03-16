The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets. Some 30,000 employees could be without jobs.
Meta ViersMcClatchy
More Videos
1:47
Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores
1:27
New Brewhouse on tap for downtown Olympia
2:04
Confusing borders taxing on some local businesses -- the wrong ones
2:24
Grab your golden ticket and tour a cannabis candy factory
1:57
Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement
1:56
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness
1:37
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
1:26
Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge
1:37
MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
1:27
A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service
1:39
Dirtiest hotel rooms you’ll ever see in America
2:08
Taking cameras into the rotting remains of Americas malls
After 50 years of literally and figuratively peddling bicycles, Bike Tech owner Dale Carlson is retiring, but his Olympia and Tacoma stores will remain open under new management, the Trek Bicycle Corporation.
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a look at last year's madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.
A promotional video outlines the features of Amazon's Key service, which allows deliveries inside Prime customers' homes. A starter kit includes an indoor security camera and a smart lock that can be operated remotely.