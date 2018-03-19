More Videos

Toys “R” Us showed no signs of its brand’s corporate turmoil Monday morning at its location near the Tacoma Mall. However, the chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Meta Viers McClatchy
Toys "R" Us showed no signs of its brand's corporate turmoil Monday morning at its location near the Tacoma Mall. However, the chain's CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Business

Business as usual, for now, inside this Toys “R” Us

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

March 19, 2018 01:49 PM

Last week’s national headlines envisioned a swift demise for Toys “R” Us after a liquidation request for its remaining 700-plus stores.

You wouldn’t know that going to local store near the Tacoma Mall.

A visit Monday morning to this area’s store at 4214 Tacoma Mall Blvd. saw customers shopping amid a soundtrack of peppy Motown oldies and current Top 40 tunes, stocked shelves and no fire-sale pricing.

While all appeared normal locally, CNBC reported that the chain has slowly started winding down operations, but didn’t anticipate “deep bargain sales until business has slowed.”

Asked about the Tacoma and Olympia stores, a corporate media representative for the retailer told The News Tribune on Monday via email that, “There has not been an announcement regarding a timeline for liquidation.”

But time is running out to use your gift cards.

“They were active for 30 days (beginning March 15),” the representative said.

Liquidation might not be a clean sweep for the toy seller, as it heads to court in Virginia.

Another scenario, according to an Axios report, includes a parallel process “whereby different debtors can keep working to find a strategic or financial partner that would save around 200, strong-performing U.S. stores (via a merger with the company's much-healthier Canada business).”

Even without a rescue buyer to save the chain, the name most likely will live on.

Brand specialists told Reuters on Monday that the store brand, and its giraffe mascot, will be among the most valuable ever available through a bankruptcy liquidation.

Meanwhile, another retail icon with a similar uncertain future was on display in the store Monday.

A Claire’s trinket aisle had signs surrounding it saying the items were not for sale “at this time.”

The accessories chain on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The mall chain expanded to selling inside Toys “R” Us sites in 2014.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

