GOP Idaho senator slows huge bill in fight over forest name

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus talks to reporters in Boise, Idaho. Congress gave final approval Friday, March 23, 2018 to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now, but only after late scuffles and conservatives objections to big outlays on Democratic priorities at a time when Republicans control the House, Senate and White House. Action stalled in the Senate, as conservatives ran the clock in protest. Then, an unusual glitch arose when Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, wanted to remove a provision to rename a forest in his home state after the late Andrus, a four-term Democratic governor. Keith Ridler, File AP Photo