Africa's young professionals embracing 'gospel of bitcoin'

In this photo taken on Thursday March 8, 2018, Ugandan Bitcoin miner Godfrey Kabaka Mumpe lectures fellow Ugandans about the currency in the capital city Kampala. Some tech-savvy Africans are embracing bitcoin, the most popular virtual currency, despite the warnings of a few governments, seeing the volatility in its value a better risk than the usual hustle amid the continent’s high unemployment. Stephen Wandera AP Photo