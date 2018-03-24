Prohibition-era murals found at former Seattle hotel

This March 20, 2018 photo shows Prohibition-era murals that were discovered during the renovation of the Louisa Hotel on South King Street in the International District of Seattle. The paintings depict patrons in formal dress heading down a steep staircase into the basement of the hotel. The building was once the Hudson Hotel and then the Louisa, where Chinese, Japanese and Filipino immigrants would stay before being shipped off to Alaska to work in fish canneries. The Seattle Times via AP Mike Siegel