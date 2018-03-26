Need a job? This distribution business in Lacey is hiring

Harbor Wholesale Foods, which operates a warehouse in northeast Lacey that distributes food and other items to area stores, is hiring, according to the company.
The business seeks to fill morning and evening shifts, with hourly pay ranging from $12 to $15.50. Many roles include bonuses, according to the business.
For more information, visit the Harbor Wholesale website.
In 2015, Harbor announced it had struck a five-year agreement to distribute products to Subway stores in Western Washington and Southeast Alaska.
