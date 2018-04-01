Downtown Olympia has a new restaurant: Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen

Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen, which used to operate a food truck on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, has opened a restaurant in downtown Olympia in the food marketplace known as 222 Market at 222 Capitol Way N.
The business had its grand opening Saturday. It opened in space left vacant by a former business called The Pantry.
"We're just really looking forward to opening and being part of this market," co-owner and Army veteran Augustin Galicia said in a statement.
The restaurant space was designed by Artisans Group, an Olympia-based architecture firm, and benches used in the restaurant were built by Tumwater-based Windfall Lumber, which is known for using reclaimed wood.
Dos Hermanos Mexican Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
