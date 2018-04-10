Do you earn $20.60 per hour? That's what it took to afford 2 bedroom apartment in Olympia area in 2017

A new report shows that in order to afford the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Olympia area -- and not spend more than 30 percent of your income on housing -- you'll have to earn more than $20 per hour.
That's according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which looked at 2017 housing data to compile a report called "Out of Reach."
In the Olympia area, the hourly wage was $20.60, or $42,840 a year, in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment that costs $1,071 per month, the data show.
Across Washington state, the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in 2017 was $1,229, according to the report. Without paying more than 30 percent of income on housing, the household needed to earn $23.64 per hour, or $4,098 per month, or $49,177 per year, the data show.
Meanwhile, the state's minimum wage was $11 per hour and the average renter wage was $17.77 in 2017.
The most expensive areas in the state and the hourly wage required to afford a two-bedroom apartment in 2017:
▪ Seattle-Bellevue area: $29.69.
▪ Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro area: $23.88.
▪ Tacoma area: $21.96.
▪ San Juan County: $20.73.
▪ Olympia area: $20.60.
Comments