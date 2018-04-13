What has eight arms and serves tapas? A new restaurant on Fourth Avenue

A new restaurant has taken over where another business recently closed on Fourth Avenue in downtown Olympia.
Octapas Cafe opened at 414 Fourth Ave. E. in the space previously occupied by Obsidian.
Octapas owners Rick Mullins and Jamie Brayshaw previously worked at Fish Tale Brew Pub, and had had an eye on opening their own business when they heard Obsidian was closing. It gave them a chance to be downtown and they were excited by that, Brayshaw said.
"It feels like an important location," she said, adding that she had enjoyed Obsidian.
After they brightened the interior a bit and made changes to the kitchen to offer an expanded menu, Octapas opened the doors this month.
Octapas serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, but perhaps wants to be best known as a late-night destination for good food served on small plates, similar to Spanish tapas. For example, they'll offer boquerones, fresh anchovies served with olive oil, garlic, parsley and fresh bread.
Or perhaps you'd rather have the cheese plate, or the charcuterie plate, or the white bean pate, similar to hummus, or cauliflower steaks served with a red wine and vinegar sauce called chimichurri.
Or maybe you're more interested in breakfast and want a goat cheese omelette with caramelized onions, mushrooms and roasted red peppers. Or New Orleans-style beignets, with plenty of powdered sugar.
For lunch, Cubano sandwiches are an option.
Mullins, the chef, wants to create an atmosphere and food experience where customers can relax, unwind and feel at home, he said.
Locally sourced food plans to be a big part of Octapas. They plan to offer local oysters, mussels, salmon and crab, as well as seasonal fruit for cocktails.
The business also has an espresso machine, so people are welcome to walk in and get coffee, Mullins said. Bulk teas will be offered as well.
Right now the business is only offering counter service, meaning customers will place their orders there and then take a seat. They expect to expand into table service, but the business needs to hire bartenders, cooks and servers, the owners said.
Octapas has had a quiet, word-of-mouth opening, but is hosting an Arts Walk after-party, following Procession of the Species on April 28, that will act as its grand opening.
The cafe's hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. For more about Octapas, visit the cafe's website at www.octapascafe.com or its Facebook page.
