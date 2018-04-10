A hiring event will take place at Capital Mall on April 25.
Need a job? A hiring event is coming to Capital Mall

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

April 10, 2018 02:28 PM

A hiring event is coming to Capital Mall in west Olympia.

The event, which is set for noon to 4 p.m. April 25, is open to those 16 and older, according to a Thurston County Chamber of Commerce news release.

Employers will be looking to fill positions in manufacturing, finance, office/clerical, warehouse-distribution, construction, retail, child care, sales, customer service, agriculture, health care, hospitality and youth sports, such as lifeguards.

Capital Mall is at 625 Black Lake Boulevard SW.

