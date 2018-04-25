Spud's has made a name for itself in Olympia. Now it's adding another location.

Spud's Produce Market opened in the Wildwood Building on Capitol Boulevard six years ago.
Now, owners Dave and Karissa Jekel are about to add a second location.
The Olympia location will stay where it is, but the Jekels will open a new store at Old Highway 99 and 79th Avenue Southeast in Tumwater. The site is close to Ice Chips, the local candy manufacturer, and is across from Olympia Regional Airport.
The Jekels plan to be one of three tenants in a new building being construction by Kaufman Construction and Development, a business known for its warehouse projects. The market is expected to open in early September, co-owner Dave Jekel said.
Why expand? They need the room, he said. Customers should expect more beer, more wine and more produce. The store also will expand into "grab and go" items, such as sandwiches and salads, Jekel said.
Their new space will be 4,400 square feet, 1,300 square feet larger than their Olympia location. They will be the largest tenant in the new Kaufman building.
The Jekels looked and looked for a new space for their second store, but couldn't find the right spot until they began to hang out with their basketball-playing daughter, 14, who practiced and played games at a gym nearby.
"We just wanted the right spot and spent time walking around," Jekel said.
Through a mutual friend they were introduced to Kaufman Construction.
Jekel said he expects customers at the new market to be commuters on Old Highway 99, plus residents from the nearby Bush Prairie, Bridlewood and The Preserve at Tumwater Place neighborhoods.
There's also are employees at Ice Chips and Alaffia, the manufacturer of fair-trade body care products that is just around the corner from the future Spud's site. Alaffia, which recently announced a distribution agreement with Walmart, plans to expand to more than 200 employees.
The Jekels said they employ eight employees at the Olympia store and expect to hire 8-10 for the new store.
The Jekels are steeped in the grocery store business. His parents used to run the grocery store in Tenino -- today it's known as Tenino Market Fresh -- until they sold it in 2010. Dave started working there after high school, and he eventually met Karissa there, too, working as a checker at the store.
