This restaurant and bar in Lacey has closed

Cheers Bar and Grill at 5805 Lacey Boulevard SE has closed, according to a note on the front door.
Although the business has closed, the note suggests it could reopen at a different location.
"Cheers appreciates and thanks all our customers who helped make this location great," the note reads.
"Due to non-renewal of the lease we are closed. Please look for Cheers opening in a new location soon."
The Lacey Cheers was located in a small shopping center that is also home to the Lacey post office.
Businesses have recently come and gone at that location.
Two popular destinations -- Lacey Ultimate Fitness Center and Chili Thai -- have closed.
But both spaces have either been filled, or are about to be filled.
West Coast Fitness filled the former Lacey Ultimate Fitness spot, while a sign hanging over the former Chili Thai site says that a business called Curry King is going to move in to that location.
