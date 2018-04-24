Port of Olympia executive director Ed Galligan placed on administrative leave

Port of Olympia Executive Director Ed Galligan has been put on administrative leave, the port announced Monday night.
The three-member commission -- Joe Downing, Bill McGregor and E.J. Zita -- made that decision in executive session following Monday's commission meeting.
"The commission is undertaking a thorough review of the port's leadership going forward and believes that its action today will permit it to fully evaluate its options," the port announced in a news release.
The commission also appointed Rudy Rudolph to be the acting executive director. Rudolph is also airport director at Olympia Regional Airport.
Galligan has been executive director at the port since late 2005.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
