Is this downtown Olympia project finally going to happen?

Columbia Place, a mixed-use development pitched for downtown Olympia more than 10 years ago, appears ready to move forward.
That's according to a legal advertisement published in The Olympian last week, which shows that the developer, Vine Street Investors of Arlington, is seeking permits from the state Department of Ecology.
Vine Street seeks coverage under the state Department of Ecology's construction stormwater and state waste discharge general permit, according to the legal notice.
"This project involves 1.38 acres of soil disturbance for commercial construction activities," the legal ad reads.
The project site is one block north of the DoubleTree Hotel on Capitol Way North. After it was first proposed in 2005, and approved by the Olympia hearing examiner in 2007, it was delayed by the Great Recession. The project has been little more than a foundation and wooden fence ever since.
The project calls for a six-story building with office, retail, residential units and a parking garage.
Olympia Community Planning and Development Director Keith Stahley told The Olympian in December that the project had site plan approval, but the city was still waiting on a building permit application.
