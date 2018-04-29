Letter to customers: Peddler Creperie closes, hours cut at Peddler Bistro

Peddler Creperie has closed and the hours cut at Peddler Bistro, but the owners say they will refocus their energies on the Bread Peddler, a popular bakery and cafe in downtown Olympia.
That's according to a post on the Bread Peddler website called "An open letter to our friends."
"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the closing of the Peddler Creperie and the cut back of hours in the Peddler Bistro," the letter reads. "After several years of financial struggles, and after many attempts to make changes for the better, we were left with no other choice."
All three businesses are downtown: Peddler Creperie was at 222 Market, while Peddler Bisto is located behind the Bread Peddler on Capitol Way North.
The owners acknowledged that not all of their ideas worked.
"For instance, when we moved our breakfast and lunch menu to the Bistro, it was in response to complaints about long lines and wait times at the Café counter," the letter reads. "We were shocked when that change was not well received, so we brought breakfast and lunch back to the Café. In turn, this has caused the need to reduce the hours in the Bistro."
The owners added: "We are human, and the restaurant business is not an exact science."
Expect more at the Bread Peddler, according to the letter.
"Over the next year, we will be able to expand our bakery offerings, revamp our menus, develop a wholesale program, and even do some new things with the Bistro space… anyone up for French small plates and an expanded wine menu?
"Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, in even the tiniest of ways. Without you, there would be no Bread Peddler. But with you, the future still looks bright."
