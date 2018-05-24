Officials warn of fake letter telling business owners to send money to Olympia P.O. box

Officials are warning Washington business owners about a fake letter going out that claims to be a business registration bill.
A letter recently sent to a business in Edmonds requested $121.86 be sent to an Olympia post office box by July 31 and warned that its “state annual report will not be filed until payment is received,” according to a news release from the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.
The letter does not mention the Secretary of State’s Office or include its logo, which is on all official correspondence.
Similar solicitations in recent years have resulted in an investigation and legal action against the senders, according to the news release.
Business owners who receive a registration-related bill from an unknown third party should contact the Attorney General’s consumer protection division or file an online complaint at atg.wa.gov/fileacomplaint.aspx.
