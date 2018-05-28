10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, is pictured during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May, 28, 2018. Mamoudou Gassama living illegally in France is being honored by Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fifth-floor balcony. Thibault Camus, Pool AP Photo