Poll: Seniors ready to Skype doctors, care quality a concern

In this May 29, 2018, photo, Sidney Kramer, 92, uses a remote medical monitoring system to check his vital signs at his home in Bethesda, Md. A new poll shows older Americans and their caregivers want to give virtual health care a try, even though Medicare has been slow to pay. Nearly 9 in 10 would be comfortable using at least one type of telemedicine for themselves or an aging loved one. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo