Why you may be experiencing sticker shock at Amazon

What's behind the mark up of popular products like Trader Joe's online? A look at the practice of retail arbitrage, where third-party sellers buy from stores and sell on online marketplaces like Amazon. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK A look at the practice of retail arbitrage, where third-party sellers buy from stores and sell on online marketplaces like Amazon. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com