US gains 223K jobs; unemployment at 18-year low of 3.8 pct.

FILE- In this May 15, 2018, file photo, Joan Herrera, center, sits and waits as his mother Andrea Batista Garcia, left, and Marlene Gonzales, fill out job applications while attending the Great Northeast 2018 Job Fair at Capriotti's in McAdoo, near Hazleton, Pa. The U.S. government issues the May jobs report on Friday, June 1. Hazelton Standard-Speaker via AP, File Ellen F. O'Connell