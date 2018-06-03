Michigan trails decide whether to welcome electric bikes

In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Jay Hoopingarner, left, and Greg Krzeminski, who is the owner of Pedego Junction Electric Bikes in Harrison Township , pose with their Pedego e-bikes on the Larry Obrecht bridge at the Polly Ann Trail pedestrian overpass bridge in Oxford, Mich. Hoopingarner has Parkinson's Disease and is worried about various trails that ban motored bikes like his. The e-bike allows him to ride in what would be a hard effort on a regular bike as he deals with Parkinson's. Detroit Free Press via AP Eric Seals