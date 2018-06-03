Massachusetts hoping to be nation's offshore wind power hub

The announcement that Massachusetts will work with Rhode Island to bring up to 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind energy to the region marks a milestone in the state's efforts to develop renewable energy.
It's been a long journey marked by obstacles, most notably the abandoned effort to create the nation's first wind farm off Cape Cod.
That project — the proposed 130-turbine Cape Wind — was 16 years in the planning before it succumbed to residents' opposition.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker hopes to cast the commonwealth as a national leader in the race to develop offshore wind energy with two new projects south of Martha's Vineyard.
Baker last week called the combined projects, which could power 600,000 homes, the "largest single offshore wind procurement in the world."
