Bed and breakfast to join park and cafe on west Olympia block

The Marie Bed & Breakfast is set to open at the end of June, the latest in a string of projects that have transformed a city block in west Olympia into a park and more.
The property owner is Alicia Elliott, perhaps best known for creating West Central Park at Harrison Avenue and Division Street.
But she’s far from done. After buying a historic home that faces Cushing Street in 2012, she and those she’s hired to help are putting the finishing touches on the new destination.
The home was built in 1892 and is also known as the Seely-McIntyre residence. Elliott named the bed and breakfast for the previous owner: Leanne Marie Kirkwood.
The Marie has four rooms: two are in the house on the second floor, and two are in newly constructed cottages on the site. All have queen-size beds and their own bathrooms.
The main house has a distinctly Victorian-era feel, while the new cottages have a touch of Victorian decor, but are more “farmhouse” in style, Elliott said.
Reclaimed barn wood was used for the cottage floors, she said.
Using local vendors to help create the Marie was important to Elliott. CPC Landscape of Tumwater has been busy laying down fresh sod for the picturesque grounds, while bed linens were supplied by Oakville-based Holy Lamb Organics.
The business has co-managers: Jacci Butler is in charge of hospitality -- she used to run her own cleaning business -- while Chef James Simmons is in charge of the food. Simmons, who will live on site in another building, gained his restaurant experience in Seattle and Portland, he said.
There will be no set menu for breakfast, but Simmons plans to use locally grown food and local vendors, such as downtown’s Olympia Olive Oil. Simmons is growing fresh herbs on site.
Although Simmons didn’t divulge much, he did mention one potential breakfast: morel-stuffed potato cakes with poached eggs, heirloom tomatoes and champagne hollandaise sauce. Guests can expect benedicts, crepes and quiches, but also expect the unexpected, Simmons said. The business will offer vegan and gluten-free dishes, he said.
The Marie is set to open at the end of the month, but you can get a preview during Father’s Day weekend, when Elliott will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17.
The Marie Bed & Breakfast
Owner: Alicia Elliott
Location: 123 Cushing St. NW, Olympia
Years in business: New.
Room rates: Range is $200 to $250. The entire property also can be rented.
Website:www.marinebnb.com
Reservations: The Marie is accepting reservations for July.
How is this all possible? Elliott received an inheritance from her mother which made it possible to embark on the block-wide project.
