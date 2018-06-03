Business economists worry about possible recession in 2020

FILE- In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, a worker helps build an apartment and retail complex in Nashville, Tenn. The National Association for Business Economics says in its latest quarterly outlook that its panel of 45 economists expects the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, to expand 2.8 percent this year. That is down slightly from the panel's March forecast which put GDP growth this year at 2.9 percent. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo