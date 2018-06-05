Walmart launching online grocery delivery in South Sound

It was only a matter of time. Walmart this week is going online in our area with its grocery delivery.
As first reported with its Lakewood supercenter remodel, the retailer is launching online grocery delivery for the South Sound starting Wednesday (June 6).
How it works:
Go to walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart Grocery mobile app and enter your ZIP code.
Create a grocery list and select a time for a one-hour delivery window at checkout.
At checkout, you pay for the items and delivery fee ($9.95).
Pro tip: Get your first order delivered free with promo code FRESHCAR with $50 minimum order. There's no subscription required for the service.
The news release specified Auburn, Puyallup and Lakewood among those in the latest rollout, but stores deliver to a wider area. Don't freak out if you're in a no-delivery zone for now. The retailer says it is rapidly expanding the service, adding 100 metro areas by the end of this year.
Also of note, there's no inflated online pricing or third-party retail arbitrage happening with groceries.
"Unlike other services, where a banana costs more online than it costs in the store, Walmart's everyday low prices are the same no matter how you shop," the retailer said in its news release.
The Seattle-Tacoma metro area is the 15th nationwide for Walmart to roll out the online grocery delivery service.
Walmart has been rapidly expanding its digital side as more stores, including Costco, Target, Fred Meyer and Safeway, go with grocery delivery as part of their overall efforts to compete against each other and Amazon/Whole Foods.
