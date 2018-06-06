Illinois House speaker aide quits after harassment complaint

Sherri Garrett, an employee in Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's office, speaks at a news conference in Chicago, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, where she accused Madigan's chief of staff Timothy Mapes of mishandling allegations of sexual harassment and making inappropriate comments. She said Mapes was dismissive of harassment complaints on two occasions and made untoward comments to her and others in incidents from 2013 to just a few weeks ago. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Ashlee Rezin