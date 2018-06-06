Australian leader backs Zuckerberg's grilling in Parliament

FILE- In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. Chinese phone maker Huawei said Wednesday, June 6, that it has never collected or stored Facebook user data, after the social media giant acknowledged it shared such data with Huawei and other manufacturers. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo