Energized Arizona teachers turn attention to tax proposal

In this June 5, 2018, photo, mathematics teacher Heather LaBelle, seated, shows Roger Baker how to gather signatures for the Invest in Education Act, a proposal to raise money on high earners to fund public education in Phoenix, Ariz. LaBelle, like many of the teachers in the #RedforEd movement that triggered a six-day statewide teacher walkout, says while improving teacher pay is one step toward better schools, more funding is needed for public education. Melissa Daniels AP Photo