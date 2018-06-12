Amazon flexes muscles, Seattle backs down on business tax

FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattle. Seattle city leaders say Monday, June 11, 2018, they'll work to repeal a tax passed just last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing. Amazon and other businesses had sharply criticized the levy and the online retail giant even temporarily halted construction planning on a new high-rise building near its Seattle headquarters in protest. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo