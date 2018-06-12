Vermont board to meet to discuss growing state revenues

A Vermont panel that focuses on state revenues is going to meet and discuss the state's growing budget surplus.
The Emergency Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the Statehouse in Montpelier.
Last week Administration Secretary Susanne Young said that for the fiscal year that ends June 30, the state would be almost $64 million above earlier projections, including an unexpected $11 million in May.
The Emergency Board is a panel made up of the governor and the chairs of money committees from Vermont Legislature's House and Senate.
