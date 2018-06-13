No Coke, no Pepsi: Bottlers leave Mexican city hit by crime

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2014 file photo, a woman is reflected in a Coca-Cola store window display as she drinks a Coke in Mexico City. Mexicans are among the biggest soda drinkers in the world, so residents of the southern city of Ciudad Altamirano were hit hard when first Coca-Cola then Pepsi closed their distribution centers amid drug gang extortion demands. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo