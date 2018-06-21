Groundbreaking held for auto parts processing center

A groundbreaking has been held by General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales for a $65 million automotive parts processing center near Flint.
Detroit-based GM says Wednesday that the ACDelco and Genuine GM Parts warehousing and logistics facility will be on 141 acres (57 hectares) in Burton.
It is expected to open early next year. It will have 1.1 million square feet (102,193 square meters) of floor space and 84 shipping and receiving docks. About 700 workers will staff the facility.
GM says the parts are used to maintain Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles sold in the U.S. and hundreds of competitor vehicles.
After the new facility opens, GM will close its existing processing center in Burton. Employees will transfer to the new center.
