8 vie in primaries to succeed centrist Colorado governor

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., left, is administered the House oath by House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio during a ceremonial re-enactment swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Rep. Polis of Boulder (D-CO 2nd District) since 2009, is running for state governorship to become Colorado's 43rd governor. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo