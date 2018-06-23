Grocery chain to give Georgia teachers free school supplies

Teachers stocking up for the upcoming school year are getting a little extra help from Kroger.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the grocery chain is offering free bags of school supplies to metro Atlanta teachers for two days in July.
At each event, a valid teacher's ID gets educators an empty bag that they can fill with the school supplies of their choice. Available items will include dry erase markers, tissues, hand sanitizer, copy paper, construction paper, tape, disinfectant wipes, sandwich bags and more.
The event will be held July 10 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth and on July 17 at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park. Both events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
