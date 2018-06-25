Nearly half of top EU businesses cut UK investment

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, an anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporter holds an EU flag and a placard during a protest backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed, but hardened, splitting Britain into two camps: leavers and remainers. Almost the only thing the two groups share is pessimism about the way Brexit is going. Matt Dunham AP Photo