Tumwater Emerald City Smoothie reopens

An artisan food hub called 222 Market is under construction at 222 Capitol Way N. in downtown Olympia in the same building as The Bread Peddler. Building owner Gray Graham shows the area where gelato maker Sofie's Scoops will set up shop.
Capital Medical Center COO Bill Southwick, along with hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Andrew Manista and RN Lawrence Urvina, share their thoughts on the operating-rooms expansion and addition project which has begun at the west Olympia hospital.
Olympia-Tumwater Foundation executive director John Freedman gives a short tour May 16 of one of the foundation's crown jewels, the historic Schmidt Mansion, while the foundation's curator, Karen Johnson, offers the history relating to the company's first stock certificate and some original advertising artwork exhibits.