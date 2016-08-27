Tumwater Emerald City Smoothie reopens

Co-owners Bryan Manley and Stephanie Foster have taken the reins of the Emerald City Smoothie franchise in Tumwater.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Business

VIDEO: 222 Market coming to downtown Olympia

An artisan food hub called 222 Market is under construction at 222 Capitol Way N. in downtown Olympia in the same building as The Bread Peddler. Building owner Gray Graham shows the area where gelato maker Sofie's Scoops will set up shop.

Editor's Choice Videos