Gas prices up in Tacoma, will likely moderate after holiday

A steady decline in the price of gasoline has ceased, although the price may again soon moderate.
The average retail price of gasoline in the Tacoma area rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60 per gallon at the end of the weekend, according to a daily report by the petroleum monitoring service GasBuddy.com.
The current $2.60 local price compares with a national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.21 per gallon.
The average price in Tacoma was 33.6 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and is 2.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 7.4 cents per gallon during the past month and stands 28 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.
Drivers could find the lowest local price recorded Monday, $2.29 per gallon, at a central Tacoma Costco station or at an Arco outlet in Southwest Tacoma, according to tacomagasprices.com.
In Olympia, the lowest price Monday was $2.39 a gallon at the Arco station at Martin Way East and Ranger Drive Southeast, according to washingtongasprices.com.
“As the summer-driving season wraps up, gasoline prices have risen for 14 consecutive days, thanks in large part due to a late-summer rally in oil markets, driven by OPEC threats,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. “While the final note may be a bit sour, the sweetness of what is still the cheapest summer gas in a decade will linger. While some tropical disturbances may lead gas prices to continue rising slightly ahead of Labor Day weekend, relief will be felt across every single state over the next few weeks as gasoline demand drops and cheaper winter gas begins flowing in mid-September.”
