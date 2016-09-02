Initial unemployment claims in Louisiana fall

First-time claims for unemployment insurance in Louisiana for the week ending Aug. 27 decreased from the previous week's total.
The state labor department figures released Friday show the initial claims fell to 4,679 from the previous week's total of 4,984. For the comparable week a year earlier, there were 2,442.
The four-week moving average, which is a less volatile measure of claims, increased to 3,829 from the previous week's average of 3,337.
Continued unemployment claims claimed for the week ending Aug. 27 increased to 26,987 compared to 24,926 the previous week.
The four-week moving average for such claims decreased to 26,966 from the previous week's average of 27,160.
