Port of Olympia marine terminal tours welcome hundreds on Saturday

About 400 people of all ages got a closer look at the Port of Olympia’s marine terminal operations during public tours Saturday.
The port offered six tours, attracting about 70 people per tour, said Jennie Foglia-Jones, who handles marketing and public relations for the port. Also on hand were port staff, a representative from Weyerhaeuser — the port’s largest tenant at the marine terminal — and the former president of the longshore local to talk about various aspects of the marine terminal business.
Perhaps the best stop of the tour was getting to climb aboard an Olympia & Belmore Railroad train engine.
“It’s our port,” said Olympia resident Bob Plue about why he took part Saturday. A longtime resident, Plue said he was familiar with the port, but, along with his son, wanted to take a closer look.
Some of what was learned Saturday:
▪ It takes 1,100 log trucks to fill one log ship at the port. The value of one shipment to Japan? Between $5 million and $6 million.
▪ Weyehaeuser exports logs to Japan, China and South Korea through the port. Logs shipped to Japan are strictly used for post and beam construction to build homes. China uses the wood for commercial construction — using the wood to help with concrete formations — while South Korea uses it for decks, gazebos, picnic tables and pallets. Sixteen log ships have called on the port this year, with a total of 20 to 22 expected by year’s end.
▪ The port used to regularly import ceramic proppants, also known as fracking sand, but imports slowed when the price of oil fell. The port imported 139,000 metric tons in 2014. The following year that fell to 10,000 metric tons.
▪ Other imports include organic corn grown in Romania and shipped from Turkey to Olympia. A third organic corn ship is expected next week. Other exports include a shipment of dairy cows to Vietnam.
Missed the Saturday tour? The port offers monthly and group tours. The monthly tours take place between April and October. They also offer group tours for organizations and schools of 12 or more people. More information can be found on the port website: portolympia.com.
Or, wait til next year’s Labor Day Weekend Harbor Days celebration. Foglia-Jones said the port tours used to be held during Sand in the City, but as of last year they switched to Harbor Days.
